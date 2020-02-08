× New Haven Police investigating shooting that injured Derby man

NEW HAVEN – Just after midnight on Saturday morning, New Haven police responded to Yale New Haven Hospital to investigate the report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

The victim is a 34-year-old black male from Derby. He suffered from a gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition.

A crime scene was located, and the Bureau of Identification and Major Crimes Unit responded.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information in relation to this case are urged to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story