Outages and road closures all over the state after heavy winds

High winds and strong gusts from last night’s storm left its mark.

From poles down to trees down to wires getting stuck in trees, there are incidents all over the state of the damage this storm caused.

As of this morning, there are roads closed in multiple towns due to various hazards in the roadways.

There are also hundreds of power outages throughout the state, too.

According to Eversource, as of this writing, there are 975 customers affected, the heaviest being in Danbury where over 200 customers are without power.

Closures: Route 190 between Route 89 and Route 19 in Stafford is closed due to a tree down, Route 171 by Hall Road in Union is closed because of a down tree, Route 97 at Murphy Hill Road in Scotland is closed because a tree is down in wires, and Route 27 in both directions between Jerry Browne Road and Pequot Trail Road in Stonington is closed because of wires and trees in the roadway.

Brushy Plain Road is also closed Helmock Avenue in Branford due to a motor vehicle crashing into a pole. There is no information on any injuries sustained in that crash yet.