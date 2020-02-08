× Small fire breaks out at Theraplant in Watertown

WATERTOWN – Just past 6:45 this morning, Watertown Fire Department was dispatched to Theraplant located at 856 Echo Lake Road for reports of heavy smoke.

Upon arrival, crews noticed a small fire coming from Flower Room 2.

Fire personnel were able to contain the blaze to that singular room.

The damage was contained to that one room and there are no reported injuries.

The Fire Marshal is currently on scene investigating the cause of the fire.