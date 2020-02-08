× Stratford Police charge three juveniles with larceny and conspiracy

STRATFORD – Stratford Police officers apprehended three juveniles in a stolen car.

The juveniles, two are 14, the other is 15, were the subject of an investigation into recent thefts of and from motor vehicles in the north end of Stratford.

Two individuals attend Bunnell High School and one attends the Boy’s and Girl’s Village in Milford.

The car the juveniles were apprehended in was stolen from a residence in Stratford on February 4.

All three juveniles were charged with larceny and conspiracy, while one of the juveniles was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license.