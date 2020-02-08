Sunny but chilly Saturday to start off your weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The worst of the winds is over with the highest wind gust inland was reported at 59 MPH at Groton Airport. A very impressive 72 mph wind gust was reported just off the coast of New London over the waters, recorded at 66ft.

With that being said the winds will remain gusty overnight with temperatures plummeting into the 20s tonight. Feels like temperatures in the teens.

Skies will begin to gradually setting up a nice but brisk Saturday. Saturday winds will be around 10-20 mph, so nothing damaging but it may be enough for you to still notice it in the morning, before diminishing in the late afternoon.

Sunday stays quiet as well, other than maybe a scattered flurry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low: teens.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, chance for a sprinkle/flurry. High: 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance rain/snow shower. High: low-mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance rain/mix. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

