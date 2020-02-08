× Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern Thailand.

Officials say the soldier, angry over a financial dispute, first killed two people and then went on a far bloodier rampage Saturday, shooting as he drove to a busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out mid-afternoon Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

About 16 hours later, officials held a news conference outside the mall early Sunday to announce the gunman was fatally shot. The officials did not release any details.