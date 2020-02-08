AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Thai gunman who killed 21 in rampage shot dead in mall

Posted 11:13 PM, February 8, 2020

People who were able to get out of Terminal 21 Korat mall, are escorted outside by armed commando soldiers in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalitkanjanakul)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand — Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed at least 21 people and injured 42 others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern Thailand.

Officials say the soldier, angry over a financial dispute, first killed two people and then went on a far bloodier rampage Saturday, shooting as he drove to a busy mall where shoppers fled in terror.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out mid-afternoon Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

About 16 hours later, officials held a news conference outside the mall early Sunday to announce the gunman was fatally shot. The officials did not release any details.

