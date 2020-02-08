× US and Afghan troops come under direct fire during operation, US military says

AFGHANISTAN — US and Afghan forces conducting an operation in eastern Afghanistan came under direct fire on Saturday, according to the US military.

“A combined US and Afghan forces conducting an operation in Nangarhar province was engaged by direct fire on February 8th. We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available,” Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for the US forces in Afghanistan, told CNN.

Between 12,000 and 13,000 US troops are currently serving in Afghanistan fighting terrorist groups and assisting local forces in the country.

The Trump administration is weighing further significant troop reductions in Afghanistan, despite a record high number of attacks carried out in the country last year by the Taliban and other anti-government groups.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.