Victim in Thursday's fatal crash in Greenwich identified

GREENWICH – Greenwich Police have released the identity of the victim that was killed in Thursday night’s crash on the Post Road.

Andrew Miller, 27, of Bridgeport was transported to a local hospital after his 2008 Ford Taurus left the road and struck both a tree and a building.

Miller later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the Greenwich Police Department’s Traffic Section.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Roger Drenth at 203-622-8014.