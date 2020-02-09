Chance of flurries this morning, nice later on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few clouds out there tonight with lows in the teens and 20s. Sunday is another average day with calmer winds and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few more clouds are expected in the afternoon with a chance for a scattered flurry or shower possible.

Then its bumpy weather to start the work week. Next week will feature more unsettled weather with a series of disturbances that will deliver several rounds of rain and snow. A warm front will bring a period of light rain and snow late Sunday night into Monday.

Not expecting significant snow but it could be enough to slow the Monday morning commute across parts of northern Connecticut. A cold front moves into the area late Monday with a few rain showers.

That front will stall south of the area Tuesday with another wave of low pressure that could graze us with some light rain/snow. High pressure briefly builds in on Wednesday, before another storm could potentially affect the area with another round of snow and rain by Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, chance for a sprinkle/flurry. High: 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance rain/snow shower. High: low-mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Chance rain/mix. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance for snow and rain. High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, chilly, High: 25-35.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s

