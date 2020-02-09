× Huskies beat Cinci in overtime, 72-71

STORRS — Cincinnati came into Gampel Pavilion looking for their ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over UConn. And they nearly got it.

Cincinnati has won by an average of 12 points in its last eight wins over the Huskies. UConn’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 104-97 win. But Sunday was a different story.

The teams were tied at 67 at the end of regulation. UConn had been 0-6 this year when it allowed 70 points, or more and 12-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

But James Bouknight led the Huskies with 23 points, including two foul shots to put the Huskies ahead 72-71 with 1:05 left in OT. Neither team was able to score in the last minute, and UConn came away with the win.

