Pedestrian dies after getting hit on Route 5 in Enfield

ENFIELD – The Enfield Police Department Traffic Division is investigating a motor vehicle versus pedestrian accident that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The incident occurred on Enfield Street near the intersection with Broad Leaf Lane.

The pedestrian was transported to St. Francis Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until notification is made to the family.

The operator of the vehicle has been identified as Donna Barsalou, 65.

The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department Traffic Division, with assistance from the METRO Traffic Services regional traffic team.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to call Officer Peterson at 860-763-6400 ext. 1362.