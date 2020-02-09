Pizza Capital Title Up for Debate: New Jersey or Connecticut? 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - The talk of who has the best pizza struck up a friendly debate on social media Friday afternoon.

This comes after a tweet from the New Jersey government page, calling themselves the "Pizza Capital" and Governor Ned Lamont was not afraid to clap back.

Lamont made sure the Garden State knew where the title really lies.

He said, "Relax, New Jersey. I will proudly proclaim Crimped Hair Day, Wearing Socks With Sandals Day, and Don't Pump Your Own Gas Day in your honor, but Connecticut is clearly the Pizza Capital of the world."

Lamont even included a link to an article by the Matador Network, declaring the best style of pizza in America comes from Connecticut.

FOX61 went to Sally's APizza in New Haven -- where there is almost always a line to just get in -- to see what people had to say.

"We're here to debunk that. there's no way that they have the best pizza. we're from Jacksonville, Florida waiting in this freezing weather to get pizza for the last hour so this is the best pizza ever," said Deanna Janz of Jacksonville, FLorida.

"Everybody says Chicago, everybody says New York, everybody says California, it's all different! But Connecticut's the best," said Gil Rivera of Torrington.

One man from New Jersey said the tweet from New Jersey was not wrong.

"Maybe just different style. I like thin crust pizza. it's a little too crispy for me here but it's great pizza," said Zach White of New Jersey.