Remembering the victims of the Kleen Energy explosion a decade later

MIDDLETOWN -- Remembering a dark day in Connecticut, ten years ago when an explosion at the Kleen Energy Systems plant in Middletown killed six people and injured dozens of others.

"It seems like it happened yesterday, you know the sights, the smells, the sounds, the conversations, bring you right back to where we were February 7, 2010," said Kyle Zimmer, the Health and Safety director for Local 478.

Sunday, a memorial was held to honor the victims. However those who work in trades say the best way to remember them is to bring about change.

Authorities said at the time, crews were using natural gas at a high pressure to clean out pipes, when something sparked the explosion. It’s a practice known as gas blows, and it’s now banned in Connecticut.

"What we were able to do out of this tragedy was to make sure that only here but across this country these kinds of gas blows, which were kind of insane, that this kind of tragedy never happen in Connecticut again," said John Olsen, president emeritus of the Connecticut AFL-CIO.

Workers and lawmakers agreed they will continue to try to make workplace safety a priority in the wake of the tragedy.

"The people in this area, we care. we care about the people we lost and we care about making sure that we keep workplaces safe for Americans all across the country," said Congressman Joe Courtney.

A memorial now sits less than a mile from the Kleen Energy plant. A plaque has all six victims’ names.