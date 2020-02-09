× Stonington Police Officers stop wrong-way driver on I-95

STONINGTON – Stonington Police Department were notified by Groton Fire Alarm around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 95 Northbound in the area of exit 93.

Stonington Police Officer Britten Friend was maintaining a post at exit 91 when he noticed the wrong-way vehicle with one headlight traveling southbound in the high-speed northbound lane.

Officer Friend stopped the driver about a tenth of a mile south of exit 91 by spinning his cruiser around to block off the northbound high-speed lane.

Officer Friend made contact with an 80-year-old male whose vehicle had a valid registration but his driver’s license was suspended.

The operator said he was traveling back to Norwalk and was not aware he was traveling in the wrong direction.

Connecticut State Police Troop E arrived on scene and took over the investigation.

Stonington Police Department would like to thank Dispatcher William Palmer, Sergeant Timothy Marley, Officer Britten Friend, Officer Ryan Rogers, and Officer Nicholas Long for safely stopping the driver before a tragedy occurred.