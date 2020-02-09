AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
The Real Story: DECD Cmsr. David Lehman on new job-creation incentives program

Al and Jenn get the details of the Governor’s new “job-creation incentive” program. Commissioner David Lehman (Department of Economic and Community Development) explains that it offers tax breaks for participating employers (those who relocate to Connecticut, or are already here). The state will, however, hold back the incentives until jobs materialize (25 new jobs within two years). Similar programs under the Malloy Administration provided the incentives, up front. Legislative Republicans are praising the new approach, because it is “performance-based”.

