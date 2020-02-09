The Real Story: Lamont spokesperson Max Reiss on the start of legislative session

Following Governor Ned Lamont’s address last week to the opening day of the 2020 legislative session, we talk with his Communications Director, Max Reiss, about the Governor’s priorities this year, including highway tolls, the legalization of marijuana for recreational use and the debt- free community college program, and the reaction from Republican lawmakers to his message.
