AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

The Real Story: Lamont spokesperson Max Reiss on the start of legislative session

Posted 5:10 PM, February 9, 2020, by and

Following Governor Ned Lamont’s address last week to the opening day of the 2020 legislative session, we talk with his Communications Director, Max Reiss, about the Governor’s priorities this year, including highway tolls, the legalization of marijuana for recreational use and the debt- free community college program, and the reaction from Republican lawmakers to his message.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.