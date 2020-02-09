Vernon schools temporarily disable internet connection due to potential for “unauthorized access”
VERNON — Public schools in Vernon will have no internet on Monday after officials shut down access due to potential for “unauthorized access” to the computer network.
Joseph Macary, Superintendent of School, sent an email to parents Sunday night:
Yesterday, we discovered a potential for unauthorized access to our computer network. As a result, we took immediate response measures which included temporarily disabling internet access and our e-mail systems. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please know that we are working diligently to investigate and respond to this matter in the most effective and efficient way possible. Thank you for your support and cooperation.