AMBER Alert issued for two missing children, suspect out of Dallas

Anyone with any information should immediately call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4312.

Author: WFAA Staff

An AMBER Alert was issued for a 7-year-old boy and 1-year-old baby last seen in Dallas on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Dallas police said they believe Jorden Rodgers, 7, and Julien Rodgers, 1, have been abducted by Johnnie Ray Palmore, the boys’ father.

Authorities believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. The AMBER Alert covers parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Palmore is a 33-year-old man with long gold dreadlocks, brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds, according to authorities.

Jorden has black hair and brown eyes, with long dread locks. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 60 pounds. Julien also has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 25 pounds and is around 2 feet tall, authorities said.

They were last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 8000 block of Ferguson Road in Dallas, according to authorities.

The children’s mother was killed at that address, Dallas police told WFAA, which is the location of Halston Apartments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.