× Amity High grad and her boyfriend found dead in California park

A woman who attended Amity High School has been identified as one of two people found dead in a California state park.

Police say 27-year-old Ria Gabrielle Williams who is originally from Orange and her 20 year old boyfriend Paul Arthur Stockwell Junior were reported missing January 31st.

California authorities say they found their bodies in the forest near Big Bear Lake, her car parked just off a nearby trail.

Williams was most recently living in Santa Ana California, but attended Amity Regional High School in Woodbridge.

A death investigation is underway.

A of Gofundme page has been set up by to help with William’s funeral expenses, and another set up for Stockwell.