AP Source: Red Sox will send Betts, Price to Dodgers

Posted 8:04 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 08:12PM, February 10, 2020

BOSTON — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Boston Red Sox have again agreed to send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and pitcher David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a reworked deal.

The person told the AP that the Red Sox will receive Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal still needed the approval of Major League Baseball.

Boston was to send cash to the Dodgers to offset Price’s salary, reportedly half of the $96 million still owed to the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner.

