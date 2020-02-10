× Backstreet Boys set to preform at XFINITY Theatre as part of 2020 tour

HARTFORD — BACKSTREET’S BACK, ALRIGHT!

The Backstreet Boys are extending their DNA World Tour by 45 dates.

The three-month leg will cover Canada and the US before the finale at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Backstreet Boys will be in Hartford on July 18, for one night only at the XFINITY Theatre.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” said AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on February 14 through Live Nation.

