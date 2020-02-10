× Bald eagle missing from Ashford bird rehab and education facility

ASHFORD — The Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education facility is looking for one of its bald eagles.

They say that sometime during the night, the bald eagle named Atka went missing. The facility wasn’t able to provide many details but ask for help in finding him.

The facility asks if anyone has a drone that can assist in the search, or for volunteers to help search the ground on foot.

Atka is a male bald eagle that came to the facility in 2011 as a 1-year-old from Washington state. He was found with an injured right wing which prevented his release.

The facility says they plan on posting a reward for any information leading to Atka’s safe return.