Barr’s call for U.S. control of 5G providers quickly rebuked

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 file photo, Attorney General William Barr gives the keynote address to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, CSIS China Initiative Conference in Washington. Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. government should consider taking a “controlling stake” in the European companies Nokia and Ericsson to thwart the global ambitions of China-based Huawei, which holds a leading share of the market for 5G wireless equipment, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Trump administration officials are increasingly intent on preventing Chinese domination of next-generation 5G wireless networks.

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr said the U.S. government should consider taking a “controlling stake” in the European 5G suppliers Nokia and Ericsson.

The idea would be to thwart the global ambitions of China-based Huawei, currently the leading provider of 5G network equipment. But Barr’s idea isn’t terribly popular, not even within the administration.

On Friday, both Vice President Mike Pence and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow disavowed the idea. President Donald Trump has not publicly spoken or tweeted on the subject.

