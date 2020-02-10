× Bridgeport police investigating stabbing, one injured

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating after they say a person was injured in a stabbing incident Sunday night.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 40th-50th block of Jane Street around 11:35 p.m., according to preliminary reports.

Bridgeport police were on scene and say a victim was transported to the hospital.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

The victim’s condition is also unknown at this time.

FOX61 will provide updates as they become available.