Connecticut Sun trade former UConn Husky, Morgan Tuck, to Seattle Storm

UNCASVILLE — The Connecticut Sun trade former UConn Husky standout Morgan Tuck to the Seattle Storm Monday.

Tuck, a four-time national champion during her time at UConn, joins fellow Huskies’ Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis and Breanna Stewart as well as the legendary Sue Bird.

Seattle will give Connecticut the number 7 overall pick in this year’s draft.

“I am super excited to be continuing my career with Seattle,” said Tuck. “I’m grateful for this new experience and the opportunity to be able to play with such great players and for a great organization. I can’t wait to get started and I know this season is going to be a special one.”

The forward spent four years with the Sun and helped the team reach the finals for the first time since 2005.

The Storm recently won a WNBA championship in 2018.