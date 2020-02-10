× Former Husky, Swin Cash headed to the women’s hoops Hall of Fame class

Tamika Catchings, Lauren Jackson and former UConn Huskie Swin Cash are headed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

The trio headline the Class of 2020. Joining the three former WNBA stars are Carol Callan (contributor), Carol Stiff (contributor), Sue Donohoe (contributor) and Debbie Brock (veteran player).

Cash was an All-American during her time at UConn and also helped the team win two NCAA championships in 2000 and 2002. She went on to play professionally and helped win three WNBA championships.