Police tape blocks off a Walmart store parking lot in Forrest City, Ark., on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Police say at least three people, including two officers, have been shot this Walmart in eastern Arkansas. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
Gunman dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting at Arkansas Walmart
FORREST CITY, AR — Officials say a gunman is dead and two police officers are injured following a shooting at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.
The shooting took place Monday morning in Forrest City, about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.
Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee says one of the officers was taken to a hospital in Memphis where he was in surgery but that the initial prognosis is “he’s going to be OK.”
Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams says no one else was hurt due to the officers’ heroism.
Forrest City, Ark., Mayor Cedric Williams, left, holds a news conference after two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas Monday morning Feb. 10, 2020. Williams said that the officers were hospitalized soon after the shooting at the store about 45 miles west of Memphis. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)