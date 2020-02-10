Harris, No. 1 South Carolina win first ever over UConn 70-52

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris (52) dribbles against Connecticut guard Crystal Dangerfield (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Tyasha Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston controlled the middle and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies, 70-52, Monday night.

The Gamecocks came in 0-8 all-time against UConn, seven of those defeats with national championship coach Dawn Staley in charge.

But South Carolina took control immediately with its suffocating defense, limiting the Huskies to 1-of-16 shooting in first quarter.

Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with a season-high 25 points. South Carolina has won 17 straight games.

