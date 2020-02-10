How crucial is New Hampshire win? It depends on whom you ask

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 10:09 PM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 11:03PM, February 10, 2020

Democratic presidential candidates are taking varied approaches ahead of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.

Bernie Sanders is embracing high expectations, declaring Monday, “If we win here tomorrow, I think we've got a path to victory for the Democratic nomination.”

Joe Biden is lowering expectations as he faces the prospect of finishing well off pace after a fourth-place finish in Iowa.

Still, he is reminding voters, “This is just getting started.”

Elizabeth Warren is somewhere in between — not promising victory but instead saying she's poised for a comeback. The scramble highlights a perilous point for Democrats as they look for a challenger to President Donald Trump in November.

