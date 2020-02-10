How crucial is New Hampshire win? It depends on whom you ask

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Democratic presidential candidates are taking varied approaches ahead of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary.

Bernie Sanders is embracing high expectations, declaring Monday, “If we win here tomorrow, I think we've got a path to victory for the Democratic nomination.”

Joe Biden is lowering expectations as he faces the prospect of finishing well off pace after a fourth-place finish in Iowa.

Still, he is reminding voters, “This is just getting started.”

Elizabeth Warren is somewhere in between — not promising victory but instead saying she's poised for a comeback. The scramble highlights a perilous point for Democrats as they look for a challenger to President Donald Trump in November.