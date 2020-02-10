Janet Jackson to make stop at Foxwoods on Black Diamond Tour
MASHANTUCKET — Ready for Miss Jackson? Connecticut is set to transform into “Rhythm Nation” for one night only this summer.
The Grammy Award-winning singer, dancer and all around pop culture icon announced Monday a summer tour, kicking off in June.
Janet Jackson’s Black Diamond World Tour makes a stop at the Foxwoods Resort Casino on July 17 at 8 p.m.
Janet will be performing songs from 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.
She took to Twitter saying she is excited to share this new era with fans.
Pre-sale RSVP on her website begin Tuesday, but tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, February 13 at LiveNation.com.
