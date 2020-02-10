Janet Jackson to make stop at Foxwoods on Black Diamond Tour

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
February 10, 2020

MASHANTUCKET — Ready for Miss Jackson? Connecticut is set to transform into “Rhythm Nation” for one night only this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, dancer and all around pop culture icon announced Monday a summer tour, kicking off in June.

Janet Jackson’s Black Diamond World Tour makes a stop at the Foxwoods Resort Casino on July 17 at 8 p.m.

Janet will be performing songs from 12  multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

She took to Twitter saying she is excited to share this new era with fans.

Pre-sale RSVP on her website begin Tuesday, but tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, February 13 at LiveNation.com.

For more info on her Foxwoods show, click here.

