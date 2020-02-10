Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce not included in Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ moment

Author: Ryan Haidet WKYC

LOS ANGELES — When Hollywood honored the people it lost in the last year, there were a few names noticeably missing from the “In Memoriam” segment during Sunday night’s Oscars.

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig were not included in the annual tribute.

Luke Perry, a native from Mansfield, Ohio, died March 4 following a stroke. He was 52. His omission came as a disappointment to his fans who were quick to point out on social media that Perry was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was one of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

Boyce, best known for his role in Disney’s Descendants movie series, died July 6 due to complications from epilepsy. He was 20.

Haig, a horror icon, died Sept. 21. He was 80.

He wasn’t in the In Memoriam montage, but let’s remember Luke Perry tonight, too 😢 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CaRhTeZasf — Carla Bleiker (@cbleiker) February 10, 2020

No Luke Perry in the In Memoriam? He was in one of the Best Picture nominated movies… #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/wKuRu1JQBS — Stephanie Berman (@Stephxo6612) February 10, 2020

shame on the academy for not including luke perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. seeing as ‘once upon a time in hollywood’ was the last film he made before he passed AND it was up for best picture, I have no words other than I’m disappointed. — jen🤠 (@jenjkellerr) February 10, 2020

Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE mistake academy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/16lmz4lcUH — E-Mack 🧢 (@emacdaddy1234) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish sang Yesterday while the “In Memoriam” slideshow scrolled behind her. Among those honored were Kobe Bryant, Doris Day and Kirk Douglas, who died last week at the age of 103.