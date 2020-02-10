Full list of closures and delays
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce not included in Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ moment

Posted 6:09 AM, February 10, 2020, by

Author: Ryan Haidet WKYC

LOS ANGELES — When Hollywood honored the people it lost in the last year, there were a few names noticeably missing from the “In Memoriam” segment during Sunday night’s Oscars.

Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce and Sid Haig were not included in the annual tribute.

Luke Perry, a native from Mansfield, Ohio, died March 4 following a stroke. He was 52. His omission came as a disappointment to his fans who were quick to point out on social media that Perry was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was one of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

Boyce, best known for his role in Disney’s Descendants movie series, died July 6 due to complications from epilepsy. He was 20.

Haig, a horror icon, died Sept. 21. He was 80.

Billie Eilish sang Yesterday while the “In Memoriam” slideshow scrolled behind her. Among those honored were Kobe Bryant, Doris Day and Kirk Douglas, who died last week at the age of 103.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.