NH campaigns expected to shift into overdrive after debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few days before the next Democratic primary, the scene in New Hampshire is downright calm.

Most major Democratic presidential contenders were off the campaign trail before Friday night's debate.

The campaigns are expected to shift into overdrive Saturday, starting with a major state party dinner.

New Hampshire's Feb. 11 primary could be more important than ever this year, following Iowa's muddled results.

The AP was unable to declare a winner because of the tight margin between Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg and irregularities in the caucus process.