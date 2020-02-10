AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
‘Oh my god, I’m going to inhale it’: Man eats 40 bowls of red beans and rice in 8 minutes

Posted 8:20 AM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 08:27AM, February 10, 2020

Joey Chestnut tore through 40 bowls in eight minutes at the Blue Runner World's red beans and rice eating championship at the New Orleans Fair Grounds. WWL-TV

Author: Chris McCrory (WWL)

NEW ORLEANS — What do you get when you cross traditional Creole food and a seemingly bottomless stomach? Apparently, you get Joey Chestnut.

He holds world records for eating hot dogs, twinkies, grilled cheese, hard-boiled eggs, chicken wings and even asparagus. The list goes on and on. But he added another title to his collection in New Orleans Saturday: Red Beans and Rice.

Chestnut scarfed down 40 bowls of red beans and rice at the Blue Runner World’s Red Beans and Rice eating championship at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, winning a $1,500 check.

But that’s all details. You read that first part right. In eight minutes, Chestnut ate 40 bowls.

You want to know something even crazier?

“I’d never eaten red beans and rice before I started getting ready for this contest,” he said.

Joey Chestnut tore through 40 bowls in eight minutes at the Blue Runner World’s red beans and rice eating championship at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.
WWL-TV

And getting ready can be brutal, especially because the Louisiana staple food is much runnier than what Chestnut and other competitive eaters are used to.

“It’s a very fast food,” he said. “Yesterday and the day before, I had very little solid food, so it’s pretty much a cleanse to make sure that I’m absolutely empty and loose.”

Not the usual New Orleans diet, but, hey, if it works, it works. He beat out 12 other competitive eaters, including two from Baton Rouge.

And speaking of fast food: Chestnut took seven seconds to finish his first bowl once the timer was going. Just watch:

 

