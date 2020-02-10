× Police: 3 people shot at Walmart in eastern Arkansas

FORREST CITY, AR — Police say at least three people have been shot at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting was reported Monday morning in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock.

Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd tells The Associated Press that three people have been shot inside the Walmart, but she didn’t have information about the extent of their injuries.

She says she doesn’t know whether a suspect has been detained. Authorities are working to secure the scene.