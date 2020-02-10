× Police investigating swastika graffiti on pro-Trump sign near Ledyard high school

LEDYARD — A homemade political sign supporting President Trump has been taken down by police after a gold swastika was spray painted over the message this weekend.

State Representative Christine Conley posted a photo of the defaced pro-Trump sign to Facebook.

“I am horrified and embarrassed that a swastika was painted on a sign near the High School in Ledyard,” Conleyt wrote in the post. “Swastikas are no laughing matter; it symbolizes hatred, bigotry, and exclusion.”

According to police, the sign was hung up on Gallup Hill Road.

Officers say they initially saw the Trump message on the sign, then another group came back and noticed the swastika a few hours later.

Police seized the sign and an investigation into who is responsible for the anti-semitic graffiti is underway.

Conley says the community needs to be better and ensure something like this never happens again.