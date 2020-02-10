Police: Manchester woman charged after neglected animals seized from Suffield farm

SUFFIELD — Police said a Manchester woman is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after nearly 200 neglected animals were seized last month.

The seizure happened on January 13th after police were notified by a local veterinarian that a cow was not properly being taken care of. According to officials, the veterinarian was called in to help with the birth of a calf. The calf’s mother was so malnourished, she could not produce milk or move, and died soon after giving birth. There were also reported dead and decaying chickens.

The Suffield Police Department Animal Control Division and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture investigated and determined that there were a number of cattle, dogs, and poultry at several locations that were being neglected by 35-year-old Rachel Kornstein:

1497 Sheldon Street, West Suffield

1601 Sheldon Street, West Suffield

212 North Main Street in East Granby

Police said the animals had been deprived of food, water, and proper medical attention.

Last week, Attorney General William Tong filed a motion for permanent custody of the animals, currently in the care of the Department of Agriculture. The motion also asks that the court orders Kornstein to provide daily compensation to the Department of Agriculture for the temporary care of the animals.

The investigation resulted in an arrest warrant for Kornstein. Police said she’s charged with six counts of Cruelty to Animals. Kornstein turned herself in Saturday morning, and police said she posted the $20,000 bond. She’s expected in court on February 18th.