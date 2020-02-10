Puerto Rico earthquake devastation still evident

AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
Posted 8:34 PM, February 10, 2020

PONCE, PR -- In the last few months, Puerto Rico has been devastated by a series of earthquakes.

FOX61 video editor Pedro Rivera, recently visited the city of Ponce to help his family members that live there.

"I've never seen Puerto Rico so devastated, building wise, but also the community," said Rivera. "People setting up in parks, using their own personal tents, and having a big distrust in the government."

Recently, a warehouse filled with supplies to help the relief efforts for Hurricane Maria.

Click here for one of the way to help the residents of Puerto Rico.

