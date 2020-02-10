Rain, some snow Monday morning; damp for the rest of the day

While most of us are seeing just rain out there this morning, some of the higher elevations in Litchfield County have seen snowfall. A number of school delays have come in across the northwestern Connecticut, and you can check the list here. The rest of the day will stay damp, as rain showers fall across most of the state (and some leftover wintry mix and snow in Litchfield County). Temperatures will top out in the 40s, and it looks like it’ll stay cloudy all day.

Tonight into tomorrow we’ll have more lingering rain showers. There still may be a few slick spots in Litchfield County as wintry mix may fall throughout the night.

Rain falls again on Tuesday with temperatures in the 40s, and then we clear out the skies for Wednesday.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we have another storm arriving, and it may start off as wintry mix and snow before changing over to rain by sunrise on Thursday.

After that, a blast of cold air comes in for Friday, as Valentine’s Day will be chilly with highs in the 20s!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Rain for most, with snow in Litchfield County. A coating to 3″ in some of the highest elevations. High: low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers, with a few slick spots in Litchfield County. Lows: 30s.

TUESDAY: Chance for rain with some mix in the hills. High: Low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance for snow changing to rain in the morning. High: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, chilly, High: 25-30.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 30s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli