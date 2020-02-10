× Reward offered for bald eagle missing from Ashford bird rehab and education facility

ASHFORD — The Horizon Wings Raptor Rehabilitation and Education facility is looking for one of its bald eagles.

They say that sometime during the night, the bald eagle named Atka went missing. The facility wasn’t able to provide many details but ask for help in finding him.

State police are investigating the incident. Police suspect that the bird was taken or stolen due to it being removed from the secure building during the overnight hours.

The facility asks if anyone has a drone that can assist in the search, or for volunteers to help search the ground on foot.

Atka is a male bald eagle that came to the facility in 2011 as a 1-year-old from Washington state. He was found with an injured right wing which prevented his release. He is a non-flight bird and has brown eyes, which the facility says is usual for adult eagles.

The facility is offering a $4,000 reward for the bird’s safe return, no questions asked.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation they are asked to contact the Connecticut State Police: Investigating Trooper TFC Loftis at justin.loftis@ct.gov or Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200.

A gofundme page was also created to increase the reward.