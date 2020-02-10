Sen. Blumenthal wants restrictions dropped on relief funding for Puerto Rico

HARTFORD — Leaders of the Puerto Rican community are calling for help, as thousands are still struggling on the island.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on HUD to release restrictions on federal relief funding for Puerto Rico, as thousands of people on the island are still living without critical resources.

“This is a personal fight,” Rep. Geraldo Reyes, (D) Waterbury said. “My family, my cousins, my sister are sitting in Puerto Rico as we speak with no power and no water.”

The island of Puerto Rico has now endured two hurricanes and multiple earthquakes over the course of a few years, and still thousands of people are without adequate electricity an access to water.

Senator Blumenthal wants restrictions to be removed from the community development block grant that was designated for relief efforts more than two years ago.

“A ban on use of this aid for the electric grid which is fundamental to rebuilding the island,” Sen. Blumenthal explained. “In fact, what is necessary is a complete renewal and reconstruction of the power and utilities situation.”

Just last Tuesday, a magnitude 5 earthquake struck the island. According to the US Geological Survey, it was the 11th earthquake of at least that size in the last 30 days.

“I was recently in Puerto Rico during Christmas or shortly there after during the earthquakes, and the sentiment was that it was re-living Maria over and over and over again — that was what the community kept saying,” Hartford City Councilor Wildaliz Bermudez siad.

Meanwhile, Connecticut communities continue to take in families who are leaving the island following these natural disasters.

Community leaders say many of them would prefer to stay in Puerto Rico, but they currently do not have the resources to do so.