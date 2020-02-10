× Sony, Amazon, others drop out of big tech show over virus

Sony, Amazon and Japan’s NTT DoCoMo are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show over virus fears.

Sony and NTT DoCoMo said Monday they’re scrapping appearances at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, later this month.

Sony will instead launch its latest devices through its YouTube channel on Feb. 24, the first day of the show.

Amazon also said its withdrawing over continued concerns about the coronavirus. Ericsson, LG and Nvidia have also pulled out.

The show organizers said Sunday they’re “moving ahead as planned” with the event, and outlined additional health and safety measures.