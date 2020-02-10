× Student stabbed at Weaver High School; suspect in custody

HARTFORD — Officials confirm a student at Weaver High School was stabbed in the chest Monday morning.

According to Hartford Public Schools spokesperson John Fergus said the school is currently on a ‘code yellow’ lockdown.

The stabbing happened between two male students. Police said the suspect ran from the scene and was late found outside his home.

Both the suspect and victim are 17 years old. Police said this started at a fight that a teacher broke up. There is no school resource officer at the school, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, but police say the injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story.

Hartford Police are on scene investigating.