Trump looks to ‘shake up the Dems’ with New Hampshire rally

MANCHESTER, NH — President Donald Trump is looking to get under Democrats’ skin with a Monday night rally in New Hampshire on the eve of the state’s first-in-the-nation primaries.

He’s also aiming to put on a show of force foreshadowing GOP strength in November’s general election.

Before leaving Washington, Trump couldn’t resist taking a dig at the Democrats for lingering uncertainty over the outcome of the party’s kickoff caucuses last week in Iowa, where the results are still under dispute.

The president likes to schedule counter-programming to divert attention from Democratic debates and other major moments.