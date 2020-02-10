Two killed in Shelton car crash, police investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shelton Police are investigating a double-fatal crash that happened Sunday night.

According to police, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of 610 River Road. Police, fire, and EMS crews were called to the scene.

Through the initial investigation, police said two vehicles, a white BMW 5 series with four people inside, and a white Toyota Rav 4 with one person inside, were involved.

Police said the two killed were in the BMW. The other two people in the BMW were taken to area hospitals for their injuries. The driver of the Toyota was evaluated at the scene and then released.

River Road (Route 110) was closed for several hours before reopening Monday morning.

Both Shelton and Monroe Police traffic divisions are investigating the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division (203) 924-1544.

Take a look at the car involved @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/uGG749o9p7 — Ali Warshavsky (@Ali_Warshavsky) February 10, 2020

Police say one of the cars hit these trees and went down hill from here pic.twitter.com/BfoUvsvYaT — Ali Warshavsky (@Ali_Warshavsky) February 10, 2020