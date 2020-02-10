Full list of closures and delays
AMBER ALERT – Share to help find missing 1-year-old
What’s on your Winter #CTBucketList?

UK will forcibly quarantine people with new China virus

Posted 7:28 AM, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 07:29AM, February 10, 2020

People wearing face masks disembark from an aircraft repatriating British and other nationalities to the UK from the coronavirus hit city of Wuhan in China, following its arrival at RAF Brize Norton, England, Sunday Feb. 9, 2020. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

Author: TEGNA, DANICA KIRKA Associated Press

Britain has declared the new coronavirus that emerged from China a “serious and imminent threat to public health” and has announced new measures to combat the spread of the disease.

The U.K. Department of Health and Social Care said people with the virus can now be forcibly quarantined and will not be free to leave.

It named two British hospitals as isolation facilities for those affected and designated the Chinese city of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province as an “infected area.”

The change comes after a British man who caught the virus at a business conference in Asia appears to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

China says at least 908 people have died of the virus on the mainland and over 40,170 had been infected. More than 360 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China including 12 in the U.S. as of last Friday.

 

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.