US charges 4 Chinese military members in Equifax breach

The Justice Department says four members of the Chinese military have been charged with breaking into the computer networks of the Equifax credit reporting agency and stealing the personal information of tens of millions of Americans.

Law enforcement officials say the four are also accused of stealing the company’s trade secrets.

The defendants are all members of the People’s Liberation Army, an arm of the Chinese military.

The case comes as the Trump administration has warned against what it sees as the growing political and economic influence of China, and efforts by Beijing to collect data on Americans and steal scientific research and innovation.