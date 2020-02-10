× ‘What is that sound?’ Officials to use pyrotechnics to clear Bradley Airport’s runways

WINDSOR LOCKS — Officials have resort to a somewhat unusual method to clear the runways of Bradley Airport pyrotechnics.

According to the police department’s Facebook, the USDA Animal and Plant Health, Wildlife services will begin to use this method to remove Canadian Geese from the runway.

“Active dispersal of wildlife remains critical to managing wildlife at airports,” said the Facebook post.

The FAA guidance encourages airports to work with nearby properties within five miles to minimize the wildlife in the area.

The idea is to protect not only the passengers and crews, but also prevent the geese from being struck by the plane.