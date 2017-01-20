× Greenwich town official temporarily steps down after being charged with sex assault

GREENWICH — A Greenwich town official charged with groping a woman has temporarily stepped aside from his duties following his arrest.

The Greenwich Time reports that Christopher von Keyserling announced that he is stepping aside from his job as a district chairman for the Greenwich Representative Town Meeting. He cited what he called “current circumstances which presently impinge” on his ability to fully perform his duties.

The 71-year-old von Keyserling was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault Jan. 11. Police allege he pinched the 57-year-old woman in the groin area during an argument at a town-owned rehabilitation and nursing center.

An arrest warrant affidavit says von Keyserling told police the incident was meant as a joke and he apologized. His lawyer says it wasn’t sexual in nature.