Woman dead after car crashes into Canton restaurant

CANTON — A woman was killed in a car crash in Canton on Monday.

Canton police said Margaret Stoppani, 86, was the passenger in a car driven by Michael Stoppani, 51.

Police said the car slammed into the Crown and Hammer Restaurant at 3 Depot Street in the Collinsville section of town around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Margaret Stoppani was trapped in the vehicle.

Both were taken to the hospital where Margaret Stoppani was pronounced dead, but the medical examiner has to still determine the exact cause of death.

Michael Stoppani suffered only minor injuries, and was treated and released, according to police.

The building, which sits at the corner of Bridge and Main streets, was significantly damaged in the accident. The damage occurred in the kitchen area and the power and gas had to be shut off. The owners said they will reopen when the damage is repaired.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 860-693-0221.

