Driver arrested in Hamden crash that killed motorcyclist

HAMDEN — One person is dead and another has been arrested after a crash Thursday night.

Hamden Police said that at around 6:30 p.m. they were called to the area of Fitch and Arch streets for an accident.

A Lincoln and a motorcycle collided and the operator of the bike, Eric Techer, 47, of New Haven, died from his injuries.

Police said that Techer was traveling south on Fitch when George Williams, 74, of New Haven was traveling north on Fitch and a collision occurred. Techer was ejected from his motorcycle. Techer was later pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that Williams was intoxicated, according to police.

Williams was charged with operating under the influence and was released after posting a $1,500.00 bail, is scheduled to appear in Meriden court on February 9.