Driver arrested in Hamden crash that killed motorcyclist

Posted 12:32 PM, January 27, 2017, by , Updated at 12:35PM, January 27, 2017
george-williams

HAMDEN — One person is dead and another has been arrested after a crash Thursday night.

Hamden Police said that at around 6:30 p.m. they were called to the area of Fitch and Arch streets for an accident.

A Lincoln and a motorcycle collided and the operator of the bike, Eric Techer, 47, of New Haven, died from his injuries.

motorcycle-ax

Police said that Techer was traveling south on Fitch when George Williams, 74, of New Haven was traveling north on Fitch and a collision occurred. Techer was ejected from his motorcycle. Techer was later pronounced dead at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that Williams was intoxicated, according to police.

Williams was charged with operating under the influence and was released after posting a $1,500.00 bail, is scheduled to appear in Meriden court on February 9.

Related stories